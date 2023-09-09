While there is no imminent threat to land, Tropical Storm Jova continues to create high surf conditions and bring dangerous rip currents to SoCal beaches.

Officials are urging beachgoers to exercise caution if they plan on swimming this weekend and are advising those who live near the beach to beware of the potential for coastal flooding, beach erosion and walkway damage.

“Waves are expected to top out in the four-to-seven-foot range…for south facing beaches both Saturday and Sunday,” the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division said on Instagram. “With increased air temperatures throughout the greater L.A. area, if you decide to come to the beach, please be advised to know your limits and check in with a lifeguard before entering the water.”

According to the National Weather Service, south facing beaches from the Central Coast to Los Angeles County could see surf heights of up to eight feet. The large swells will also affect the southern coastlines of the Channel Islands and Catalina Island.

Satellite imagery of Tropical Storm Jova as seen on Sept. 9, 2023. (NOAA)

A high surf advisory has been issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands as well as Ventura and L.A. County beaches, the Malibu coast, San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands and Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands until 5 p.m. Monday evening.

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning…rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea,” NWS said. “Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats near shore.”

Although a surfer in Ventura told KTLA 5’s Erin Myers that Saturday morning’s surf conditions were “perfect,” all visitors to beaches across the Southland are urged to be wary of the potential dangerous impacts caused by the offshore storm.