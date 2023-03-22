A reported tornado touched down on Montebello Wednesday, leaving extensive damage in its wake. Video from Sky5, residents and motorists alike showed the damaged roofs and debris swirling around during the rare weather event.
The potential tornado was reported a few minutes before 11:30 a.m. and firefighters responded to the 1200 block of South Vail Street. Here are some images of the destruction left behind.
The National Weather Service was sending teams to assess damage in Montebello and Carpinteria, where another possible twister hit Tuesday evening.