A reported tornado touched down on Montebello Wednesday, leaving extensive damage in its wake. Video from Sky5, residents and motorists alike showed the damaged roofs and debris swirling around during the rare weather event.

The potential tornado was reported a few minutes before 11:30 a.m. and firefighters responded to the 1200 block of South Vail Street. Here are some images of the destruction left behind.

A roof in Montebello was damaged by a reported tornado on March 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A roof in Montebello was damaged by a reported tornado on March 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A roof in Montebello was damaged by a reported tornado on March 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A roof in Montebello was damaged by a reported tornado on March 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A roof in Montebello, California was damaged by a reported tornado on March 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A tree toppled over a vehicle during a suspected tornado in Montebello on March 22, 2023. (Gurgot Singh)

Debris left behind by a suspected tornado in Montebello is seen on March 22, 2023. (Gurgot Singh)

A funnel cloud is seen in the distance in Montebello on March 22, 2023. (Anthony Ortiz)

Debris swirls during a reported tornado in Montebello on March 22, 2023. (Meliza Madrid)

The National Weather Service was sending teams to assess damage in Montebello and Carpinteria, where another possible twister hit Tuesday evening.