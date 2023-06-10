Most of Southern California will be blanketed by clouds and periods of rain that will begin Saturday night and last through the end of the weekend.

According to a tweet by the National Weather Service, isolated showers could make their way to Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties by 2 p.m., and heavy showers and lightning are in the forecast.

The brief heavy downpours with minor flooding are expected throughout the weekend and into Monday, NWS said.

Many local areas have been experiencing below average temperatures and that trend will continue through midweek before SoCal warms back up again on Friday.

“[Temperatures] will be below average through the middle of the week, but we’ll get back to normal, and even above [average] by the end of the week,” said KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya. “But that won’t last long as temperatures start cooling right back off.”

Friday, Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be the warmest and sunniest days of the week throughout most of the area.

