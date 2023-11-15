The first part of the low-pressure system that has been churning off the California coast is set to make landfall on Southern California Wednesday, bringing with it some gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms.

According to the National Weather Service, one to three inches of rain is expected, with the heaviest downpours forecast Wednesday night and Friday night into Saturday morning.

Southerly wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday could reach up to 50 miles per hour in mountain communities, NWS said.

Most of the Southland will see “measurable rain” on Wednesday, according to KTLA 5 meteorologist Henry DiCarlo, followed by a brief lull in the storms on Thursday.

“Keep in mind that this is the first wave of two,” he said of Wednesday’s rain. “The second wave is the actual storm, and that’s on Friday and Saturday.”

The showers will continue to linger through Sunday morning, weather officials said, and by the start of the workweek, sunny skies are forecast to return to SoCal.