A mid-May shower will spritz Southern California on Monday, bringing a modest —and unusual — bit of rain to the region.

“We’ve got a little torrential drizzle going on,” joked David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Most parts of Los Angeles County can expect to see a quarter-inch or less of rain, forecasters said.

Still, any kind of rainfall is rare this time of year.

