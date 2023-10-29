A Red Flag Warning is in effect for part of Southern California Sunday as potentially dangerous fire weather conditions develop with the arrival of Santa Ana winds.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning affects Los Angeles and Ventura counties; consistent wind speeds of 40 to 60 miles per hour are forecast for Sunday, with an isolated chance of a 70 mile per hour burst.

“Our first significant Santa Ana wind event of the season will likely bring critical Red Flag conditions to wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties,” NWS said. “The onset of Santa Ana winds will bring rapid drying to the region late Saturday night, with widespread single digit humidities Sunday into Monday.”

In addition, a wind advisory is in effect for multiple communities across the L.A. area until 10 p.m. Monday. Included in the list of affected locations are Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Ventura, Camarillo, Topanga, Burbank, Universal City, Glendale, Sunland and La Cañada-Flintridge.

A fire weather warning is in effect for most of Ventura and Los Angeles counties until 10 p.m. Monday. (National Weather Service)

“Winds [in] Orange County and the Inland Empire are going to stick around all day into the early morning hours of Monday,” KTLA 5 meteorologist Kacey Montoya said. “Even Monday afternoon, we’re still not going to be finished with these really strong and potentially damaging gusts.”

A fire weather warning is also in place for nearly all of Ventura and Los Angeles counties until 10 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

For fire safety tips and a list of how to prepare for a wildfire, visit the Cal Fire website.