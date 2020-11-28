Red flag warning remains in effect through Saturday evening for SoCal

Weakened Santa Ana winds blew through Southern California Saturday after three days of elevated fire danger.

A red flag warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Saturday for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, as well as Santa Clarita and Ventura valleys.

Winds were gusting at about 25 to 40 mph, with very low humidities, raising the risk of wildfires spreading rapidly if any blazes spark, according to the National Weather Service.

Southern California Edison shut off power to thousands of customers on Thanksgiving Day and Friday in a bid to prevent electrical equipment from igniting fires. Only a few dozen customers still had no power by Saturday morning and the utility was no longer considering additional “public safety power shutoffs.”

