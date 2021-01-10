Santa Ana winds to bring fire weather to Southern California

Southern California experienced gusty Santa Ana winds Sunday, with higher temperatures and increased fire danger expected.

Winds gusting between 35 to 55 mph are forecast mainly for the mountain and foothill regions of Ventura and Los Angeles counties through Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Forecasters warned of high surf along the coast through at least Monday night, telling residents to be on alert for sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Record high temperatures may come late next week as strong, high pressure builds over California, with temperatures likely to push well into the 80s by Thursday, according to NWS.

Dry offshore breezes will also heighten risk of fire weather.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 10, 2020.

