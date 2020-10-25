Santa Ana winds will raise red flags on land and big waves off the coast, forecasters say

Strong, gusty Santa Ana winds expected to develop Sunday night will raise fire weather concerns on land and potentially some big waves off the Southern California coast, the National Weather Service said.

The prospect of the strongest, most widespread Santa Ana winds so far this season has led to the issuance of red flag fire warnings, most of which take effect in the early hours of Monday morning. Super-dry air will drive relative humidity down to the single digits, causing critical fire conditions late Sunday night through Tuesday. Fuels are extremely dry after months with virtually zero rain, so any new fires that start will grow rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior.

High-wind warnings and advisories, as well as fire weather watches, go into effect Sunday and Monday. Because of cold air associated with this event, the Antelope Valley could see its first freeze of the season in the early hours of Monday.

Cool Santa Anas such as this one usually produce stronger winds and affect more of the coastal waters.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

If you live in southern California, please read this carefully and and try to get your mind around it. Yes, it is now cloudy with some light #LARain in places, but there is strong #LAWind in the forecast and you need to be #ReadyForWildfire!



🔗 https://t.co/hQXs59ITUz https://t.co/GCPf6zVcwO — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 25, 2020

Strong Santa Ana winds blast spray from the surf off Huntington Beach in this undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)