The rain is not quite done soaking Southern California, as scattered showers remain in the forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Showers will continue through Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms across the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

This latest storm brought less rain than the powerful atmospheric river that hit Southern California last week.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, Big Dalton Dam in Los Angeles County got .99 inches of rain, while the Oxnard Civic Center got .44 inches, according to the weather service.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday for areas above 5,000 feet.

Three to 8 inches of snow are expected from 5,000 to 6,000 feet, 8 to 12 inches are expected from 6,000 to 7,000 feet and 1 to 2 feet are expected above 7,000 feet. Wind gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible, mostly along the ridges and slopes.

Snow-covered vehicles were left along Highway 18 where it was snowing hard Sunday night, video showed.

Dry conditions are expected through the rest of the week and for the next 10 days.

Hazardous seas and high surf, however, remain in the forecast through Tuesday, with the largest swells expected Monday.

Gusty west to northwest winds, and possibly gale-force winds are predicted into Monday night.

With that comes large surf and rip current risk, according to the weather service.

Surf heights will be largest at west-facing beaches; 8 to 14 feet waves are expected along the Central Coast, while 6 feet to 10 feet are expected at Los Angeles and Ventura county beaches.

Starting on Tuesday, minor coastal flooding is also possible at high tide, according to the weather service.

The recent storms have made a mess of local roads, from mudslides and a growing sinkhole to downed trees.