Strong, gusty winds are in the forecast for Southern California this week, prompting severe wind warnings and creating potentially dangerous driving conditions.

For most of the Southland, a High Wind Warning and a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from Wednesday through Thursday at noon.

“This will be potentially damaging,” said KTLA meteorologist Kacey Montoya. “By Wednesday afternoon, the 50-mile-per-hour gusts will pick up and overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday. That’s when we’ll really feel the brunt of these really strong winds.”

A severe wind warning is in effect for the San Bernardino County and Riverside County mountains where residents can expect gusts up to 70 miles per hour. The blustering winds will threaten to damage trees and topple large objects.

A severe windstorm is heading to Southern California on Jan. 10, 2024. (KTLA)

A severe windstorm is heading to Southern California on Jan. 10, 2024. (KTLA)

A severe windstorm is heading to Southern California on Jan. 10, 2024. (KTLA)

Severe wind warnings are in effect for the Santa Clarita Valley where isolated gusts up to 80 miles per hour are possible. Dangerous high-speed winds will also cover the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

“Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles,” said the National Weather Service. “Damaging winds will blow down powerlines. Power outages are expected. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

All mountain and foothill areas, along with Santa Barbara County can expect strong gusts from 50-70 miles per hour, according to NWS.

Coastal and valley regions can expect 30-50 mile per hour winds. The most dangerous gusts will be concentrated in the I-5 Corridor/Santa Ynez mountain range.

Chances of rain and snow will cover the Grapevine/Tejon Pass area with up to 1 inch of possible snowfall. Around a 20-40 percent chance of rain also threatens the area.

“This is a widespread wind event,” said KTLA meteorologist Vera Jimenez. “If you’re traveling down the Grapevine, the Tejon Pass you won’t just see snow, but you’ll see very strong winds. The National Weather Service is saying visibility will be near zero, so don’t do it. Don’t go, it isn’t safe.”

A coastal flood advisory was issued for Wednesday and Thursday at beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties along with the central coast.

A threat of moderate coastal flooding at beach parking lots and harbor walkways paired with beach erosion is expected, said NWS. Dangerous rip currents are also active at this time.

To stay safe during the windstorm, residents are advised to:

Avoid mountain travel on Wednesday and Thursday

If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm and avoid windows

Be prepared for power outages by ensuring flashlights have new batteries, phones and medical equipment are charged and keeping a first aid kit, water and nonperishable foods within reach

Tie down and secure outdoor furniture, trash cans and anything that may blow away

If heading out, bring winter emergency supplies in case of road closures and delays

Check road conditions and keep up with the latest forecast

KTLA’s windstorm forecast can be seen in the video player above.