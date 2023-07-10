It’s getting hot in here.

A “significant” heat wave is in store for much of Southern California this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot and dry conditions are expected Tuesday and into the weekend.

An excessive heat watch is likely Tuesday through Saturday in the interior areas of Los Angeles County, including the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, as well as the western San Gabriel Mountains, according to the weather service.

Highs will be between 92 to 100 Monday and will reach 100 to 112 Tuesday through Saturday in those areas.

It is even expected to be warm overnight, with the lows clocking in the 70s and 80s, NWS predicts.

The heat and dry conditions paired together brings elevated fire conditions, which could briefly become critical, officials warned.

Those who live along the coasts are in for cooler conditions, where highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Beach day, anyone?

The weather services recommends that residents make sure not to leave children, the elderly or pets in vehicles during excessive heat.

Additionally, they remind residents to reduce exposure to heat, stay hydrated and to be careful with possible fire ignition sources including fireworks and lawn care equipment.