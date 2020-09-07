Slight cooling expected on Labor Day, but temperatures could still break SoCal records: NWS

This weekend’s record-breaking temperatures will dip on Labor Day, but not by much.
Forecasters expect the cool down to happen mostly on the coast. The heat will hover above normal, and there’s still a chance for some historic records.
The National Weather Service forecast the following highs in Southern California:
- Antelope Valley: 104 to 111 degrees
- Foothills and mountains: 103 to 115 degrees
- Valleys: 105 to 117 degrees
- Interior coastal plain: 90 to 110 degrees
It will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday, NWS said.
The small relief comes after Woodland Hills recorded 121-degree heat on Sunday, an all-time high for Los Angeles County. That’s 2 degrees higher than the previous record set in July 2006.
Other areas also saw historic temperatures over the weekend, including Chino (121), Riverside (117), Santa Ana (106), Palm Springs (117) and San Diego (100).
The heat strained power grids across the region, and tens of thousands of people lost electricity.
Public cooling centers are available for those seeking refuge:
- Los Angeles County: ready.lacounty.gov/heat
- Orange County: 211oc.org
- Riverside County: capriverside.org
- San Bernardino County: 211sb.org
- Ventura County: readyventuracounty.org
In addition to the heat, dry and strong winds prompted a red flag warning effective through Monday evening. It could potentially extend into Tuesday and Wednesday, when Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive.
Several fires that have already exploded over the weekend continue to burn this week. One ignited at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.