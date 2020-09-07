Slight cooling expected on Labor Day, but temperatures could still break SoCal records: NWS

This weekend’s record-breaking temperatures will dip on Labor Day, but not by much.

Forecasters expect the cool down to happen mostly on the coast. The heat will hover above normal, and there’s still a chance for some historic records.

Weakening high pressure and a stronger sea breeze will give way to some decent cooling across the coast today. A little less cooling inland but it won't be nearly as oppressive as yesterday! Just one more day of heat before we get a break! We got this! #CAwx #LAheat #heatwave pic.twitter.com/rnW34MX3Yl — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 7, 2020

The National Weather Service forecast the following highs in Southern California:

Antelope Valley: 104 to 111 degrees

Foothills and mountains: 103 to 115 degrees

Valleys: 105 to 117 degrees

Interior coastal plain: 90 to 110 degrees

It will be noticeably cooler on Tuesday, NWS said.

The small relief comes after Woodland Hills recorded 121-degree heat on Sunday, an all-time high for Los Angeles County. That’s 2 degrees higher than the previous record set in July 2006.

Other areas also saw historic temperatures over the weekend, including Chino (121), Riverside (117), Santa Ana (106), Palm Springs (117) and San Diego (100).

The heat strained power grids across the region, and tens of thousands of people lost electricity.

Public cooling centers are available for those seeking refuge:

Los Angeles County: ready.lacounty.gov/heat

Orange County: 211oc.org

Riverside County: capriverside.org

San Bernardino County: 211sb.org

Ventura County: readyventuracounty.org

In addition to the heat, dry and strong winds prompted a red flag warning effective through Monday evening. It could potentially extend into Tuesday and Wednesday, when Santa Ana winds are expected to arrive.

Several fires that have already exploded over the weekend continue to burn this week. One ignited at a gender reveal party at El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

It will be another hot one for your Labor Day, but not nearly as hot as yesterday. Tuesday will be even more noticeably cooler. pic.twitter.com/qhiO1J0myE — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 7, 2020