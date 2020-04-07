Snow possible on the Grapevine early Tuesday, Wednesday morning

Drivers taking the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles into Kern County should note that the Grapevine could see snow early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings this week.

“We do think the colder air will come in just enough that, tomorrow morning and possibly Wednesday morning, just at the coldest parts of the morning, we could get some snow on the Grapevine,” said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Hoxsie said the snow might not stick, but the area could get enough “to cause some issues” at certain points of the 40-mile stretch of Interstate 5 from Castaic north to the San Joaquin Valley.

This week has already seen significant weather, with downtown Los Angeles receiving a record-setting 1.10 inches of rain Monday, which broke the previous record of 0.84 of an inch set in 1958.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Nat'l Weather Service advises snow as low as 4000' in @CaltransDist7 local mountains through Thursday morning 4/9 https://t.co/OIlX8J5wWy

Check for chain requirements & road closures at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf . Click on the images of "tires" for chain requirement details. pic.twitter.com/BVSWj70KEl — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) April 7, 2020