SoCal and other parts of state get some light rain

Snow fell in the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada on Monday and rain and wind affected other parts of California.

The source of the late season storm was an unusually deep and cool upper-level low-pressure area centered over the ocean just off the California-Oregon border, the National Weather Service said.

Early morning snow accumulations in the Sierra occurred at locations on Interstate 80 including Donner Summit, the National Weather Service said. The Los Angeles region awakened to gray skies and scattered rain.

With summer just about a month away, the outlook into Tuesday included a winter storm warning for the northern and central Sierra, a winter weather advisory for the southern Sierra, and flash flood watches for the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley.

Wind advisories were in effect for the western San Joaquin Valley and planned for the interior mountains of Southern California.

Critical fire weather conditions brought a Red Flag warning to Death Valley National Park.

