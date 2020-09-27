Southern California braces for heat wave, elevated fire danger

Hot, dry and windy conditions are in the forecast for Southern California, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning effective Monday.

Santa Ana winds could gust up to 35 to 40 mph for parts of L.A. and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency expects near-record temperatures: up to the mid-80s to mid-90s on the coast, and into the upper 90s and near 106 degrees in the valleys and interior regions.

Forecasters said humidities could drop to the teens and single digits.

“Critical fire weather conditions are likely on Monday but elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions will occur for much of the week through Friday,” NWS said.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 27, 2020.