SoCal could see ‘extreme fire weather’ as humidity drops amid hot and windy conditions

A palm tree sways as wind blows in California. (Credit: Getty Images)

Gusty winds, dry conditions and temperatures that could reach the triple digits in parts of Southern California could result in “extreme fire weather” Sunday night through Monday afternoon, forecasters warned.

Humidities will range between 5 to 15% in mountain, valley and inland regions as well as the L.A. coast, with north to northeast winds predicted to gust up to 35 to 55 mph.

The most powerful winds are expected later Sunday night into Monday morning “in the mountains, below passes and canyons and across wind-prone valleys,” the National Weather Service said.

Meanwhile, temperatures could approach or surpass records, particularly on the coast:

  • Inland coastal areas: 88 – 98 F, warmest on Monday and Tuesday
  • Beaches: 75 – 90 F, warmest on Monday and Tuesday
  • Valleys: 90 – 100 F, warmest on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Mountains: 80 – 95 F, warmest on Tuesday and Wednesday

The weather could potentially fuel and fan flames after a couple of days of cooler-than-normal conditions.

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

