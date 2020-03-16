Live Now
SoCal getting some rain, mountain snow through at least Tuesday evening

Shoppers wait in line in the rain to enter a Costco Wholesale store on March 14, 2020 in Glendale. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Heavy snowfall continued in California’s Sierra Nevada early Monday after a weekend of travel disruptions on major routes through the range.

Winter storm warnings were also posted for the mountains of Southern California, where the storm was expected to reach later in the day.

The National Weather Service said conditions remained cool and showery in the San Francisco Bay area, with diminishing precipitation expected.

Down the coast, an early morning flood advisory was issued ad moderate to locally heavy rain fell across parts of Santa Barbara County.

Rainfall rates between a quarter-inch and three-quarters of an inch (63-190 centimeters) an hour created the potential for roadway flooding and minor mud and debris flows around a recent burn area, forecasters said.

Southern California was forecast to receive periods of moderate rain and mountain snow through Tuesday evening, and possibly into Wednesday, possibly affecting travel through the mountain passes.

