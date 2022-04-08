Southern California saw some record-breaking temperatures this week during an early spring heat wave.

The following areas on Thursday saw their hottest daily high for April 7 since 1989, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles:

LAX: 95 degrees in 2022 / 93 degrees in 1989

95 degrees in 2022 / 93 degrees in 1989 Long Beach: 100 degrees in 2022 / 93 degrees in 1989

100 degrees in 2022 / 93 degrees in 1989 Oxnard: 99 degrees in 2022 / 92 degrees in 1989

99 degrees in 2022 / 92 degrees in 1989 Camarillo: 98 degrees in 2022 / 92 degrees in 1989

98 degrees in 2022 / 92 degrees in 1989 Santa Barbara: 92 degrees in 2022 / 91 degrees in 1989

The scorching weather is expected to continue Friday, but a cool down is coming, meteorologists say. The heat advisory for the region expires at 6 p.m., according to NWS.

“There will be significant cooling across the region on Saturday, though temps may still get close to 90 degrees in the warmest valley locations. Another noticeable drop in max temps is expected from Sat to Sun,” the NWS forecast says.

The most sweltering temperatures will likely be in the afternoon, but anyone headed to the beach will feel a bit cooler already due to the sea breeze, forecasters say.