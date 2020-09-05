Officials urge caution at the beach, saving power at home as SoCal braces for scorching Labor Day weekend

Chuck Reynolds practices his skill on a slack rope in Venice Beach where people flock to the ocean to escape the heat wave on Sept. 4, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Southern California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave that is expected to spread triple-digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend — and officials are urging people to follow coronavirus safety rules as they seek relief at the beaches.

The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially record-breaking highs through Monday.

Here we go, this is where it gets real. The heat really starts to ramp up today where there will be widespread triple digit heat away from the beaches. PLEASE take caution and stay inside with AC if you can! This heat can be DEADLY! #CAwx #LAheat #heatwave pic.twitter.com/GmbbWzckVy — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 5, 2020

Cities in around the state have opened cooling centers, including in:

Los Angeles County: ready.lacounty.gov/heat

Orange County: 211oc.org

Riverside County: capriverside.org

San Bernardino County: 211sb.org

Ventura County: readyventuracounty.org

The state’s power grid says it doesn’t expect any blackouts, but it is asking people to conserve electricity from Saturday through Monday, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Los Angeles County is bracing for large crowds along its 72 miles of coastline, and campgrounds already are full in some mountain areas.

Capping off your summer with a Labor Day at the beach? So are lots of other Angelenos — let’s all make sure we keep each other as safe as possible as we enjoy the holiday weekend. #COVID19 More info here: https://t.co/D92pt5QnqU pic.twitter.com/Jj1HBRFxBb — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) September 5, 2020

The California #ISO is issuing a statewide #FlexAlert, a call for voluntary electricity conservation, beginning Saturday and extending through Monday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., due to excessive heat in #CAwx. https://t.co/Ad9ymjCtwX pic.twitter.com/8MIT2Esu3D — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 3, 2020