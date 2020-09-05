Officials urge caution at the beach, saving power at home as SoCal braces for scorching Labor Day weekend

Southern California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave that is expected to spread triple-digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend — and officials are urging people to follow coronavirus safety rules as they seek relief at the beaches.
The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially record-breaking highs through Monday.
Cities in around the state have opened cooling centers, including in:
- Los Angeles County: ready.lacounty.gov/heat
- Orange County: 211oc.org
- Riverside County: capriverside.org
- San Bernardino County: 211sb.org
- Ventura County: readyventuracounty.org
The state’s power grid says it doesn’t expect any blackouts, but it is asking people to conserve electricity from Saturday through Monday, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Los Angeles County is bracing for large crowds along its 72 miles of coastline, and campgrounds already are full in some mountain areas.