Officials urge caution at the beach, saving power at home as SoCal braces for scorching Labor Day weekend

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Chuck Reynolds practices his skill on a slack rope in Venice Beach where people flock to the ocean to escape the heat wave on Sept. 4, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Chuck Reynolds practices his skill on a slack rope in Venice Beach where people flock to the ocean to escape the heat wave on Sept. 4, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Southern California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave that is expected to spread triple-digit temperatures through the Labor Day weekend — and officials are urging people to follow coronavirus safety rules as they seek relief at the beaches.

The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially record-breaking highs through Monday.

Cities in around the state have opened cooling centers, including in:

The state’s power grid says it doesn’t expect any blackouts, but it is asking people to conserve electricity from Saturday through Monday, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Los Angeles County is bracing for large crowds along its 72 miles of coastline, and campgrounds already are full in some mountain areas. 

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter