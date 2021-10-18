SoCal residents wake up to light drizzle after hot weekend

Overcast skies loom over Tarantula Mountain in Thousand Oaks as moisture blankets Southern California on Oct. 18, 2021. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Residents across Southern California awoke to gray skies and light drizzle Monday, a dramatic shift after a warm, dry weekend.

A low-pressure front forcibly lifted the low clouds and marine layer fog, squeezing out a smattering of moisture, according to the National Weather Service.

The light rainfall dampened the region but probably amounted to only five-hundredths of an inch, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station.

Although the rain is expected to clear by afternoon, temperatures are expected to remain cool throughout the day, hovering in the mid- to upper 60s in central Los Angeles and the valley areas. Palmdale and Lancaster were forecast to top out at 58 degrees.

We got a little bit of precipitation this morning! 🌧️ So far, the highest rainfall totals are in the San Bernardino Mountains.



Drizzle will continue off an on through late this afternoon.



Check out how much rain has fallen so far: https://t.co/hKr55gwcCr pic.twitter.com/Fl2l4hqwSa — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 18, 2021