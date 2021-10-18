SoCal residents wake up to light drizzle after hot weekend

Residents across Southern California awoke to gray skies and light drizzle Monday, a dramatic shift after a warm, dry weekend.
A low-pressure front forcibly lifted the low clouds and marine layer fog, squeezing out a smattering of moisture, according to the National Weather Service.
The light rainfall dampened the region but probably amounted to only five-hundredths of an inch, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station.
Although the rain is expected to clear by afternoon, temperatures are expected to remain cool throughout the day, hovering in the mid- to upper 60s in central Los Angeles and the valley areas. Palmdale and Lancaster were forecast to top out at 58 degrees.
