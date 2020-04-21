SoCal temps to reach 90s this week in 1st heat wave of the season

Downtown Los Angeles is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

The first heat wave of the season will hit Southern California this week, with temperatures up to the 90s expected to arrive Thursday amid some strong winds.

Gusty winds began developing as a weak storm system left the region on Monday night, and they will persist through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The 5 Freeway corridor through the L.A. and Ventura County mountains, the Antelope Valley and coastal waters will see the most powerful winds Wednesday and Thursday night, when gusts could reach 30 to 50 mph.

The hills near Montecito in Santa Barbara County could be hit the hardest, NWS said.

“Winds in this range will cause hazardous seas, as well as the potential for downed tree limbs and power lines and hazardous driving for high-profile vehicles,” forecasters warned.

Conditions will begin to heat up Thursday. Temperatures will peak Friday and Saturday, the Weather Service said.

Los Angeles and Ventura county communities near the coasts can expect highs from 85 to 95 degrees. Other areas can expect:

Coastal valleys: 88 to 95 F

Antelope Valley: 84 to 87 F

Mountains/foothills: 70 to 80 F

NWS did not issue any warning about possible fire danger.