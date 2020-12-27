Southern California’s 1st significant winter storm on the way

The year comes to a close in Southern California with anticipation of the first significant storm of the season.

A low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will move through the central coast Sunday night and reach Southern California by dawn, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters don’t predict much moisture: Rain will likely peak at about .33 to .5 inch an hour. But areas that do get heavier precipitation should prepare for possible flooding and isolated debris flows in recent burn areas, particularly those affected by the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest.

The Grapevine could see a dusting of snow Monday evening, NWS said.

Parts of the eastern San Gabriel Mountains above 5,000 feet could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow. Other mountain areas above 5,000 feet could get about 2 to 5 inches of snow, according to the Weather Service.

“This storm system will likely cause wet commutes and possible travel delays,” NWS warned.

About 5.4 million Southern Californians are expected to hit the road this holiday season.

A winter storm the nights of Sunday 12/27 & Monday 12/28 is expected to impact travel on I-5 through the Grapevine. Starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday 12/27 Caltrans crews will have 24-hour coverage for the duration of the storm. @CaltransDist6 @CaltransD5 @CHPFortTejon @BakersfieldChp https://t.co/M2C5S1emow — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 27, 2020