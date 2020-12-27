Southern California’s 1st significant winter storm on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The year comes to a close in Southern California with anticipation of the first significant storm of the season.

A low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska will move through the central coast Sunday night and reach Southern California by dawn, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters don’t predict much moisture: Rain will likely peak at about .33 to .5 inch an hour. But areas that do get heavier precipitation should prepare for possible flooding and isolated debris flows in recent burn areas, particularly those affected by the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest.

The Grapevine could see a dusting of snow Monday evening, NWS said.

Parts of the eastern San Gabriel Mountains above 5,000 feet could receive 4 to 8 inches of snow. Other mountain areas above 5,000 feet could get about 2 to 5 inches of snow, according to the Weather Service.

“This storm system will likely cause wet commutes and possible travel delays,” NWS warned.

About 5.4 million Southern Californians are expected to hit the road this holiday season.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News