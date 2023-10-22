The Los Angeles area and other parts of Southern California could see light precipitation as a low-pressure system moves through the region on Monday.

“It won’t be heavy rain,” says KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. “But we could see anything from a drizzle to light showers through the morning.”

The system will move quickly through SoCal, first bringing wind and light precipitation to the mountain and foothill communities, becoming more widespread into the morning, and then skies clear by the afternoon.

“Once we get into the lunch hour, we’ll see that low pressure rapidly moving to the south-east and bring dry conditions that continue into Tuesday,” Goldberg says.

Monday’s temperatures will be much like Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in the L.A. Basin, San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Valley and Orange County.