South Coast AQMD issues smoke advisory for Los Angeles area due to Northern California wildfires

Wildfires burning in Northern California are having an impact on the Los Angeles metro area.

According to the South Coast AQMD, smoke from the fires is currently being blown towards the South Coast air basin, causing elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels throughout the region.

The impacts of the smoke are expected to last through the end of the day Sunday, officials said.

PM2.5 levels may approach or exceed “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” levels at times, and the highest particulate levels are forecast for Sunday morning and into the afternoon.

The air quality index as of 7:35 a.m. on Sept. 24, 2023. (KTLA)

Areas further away from the coast are expected to see the worst air quality in the region this weekend.

“Even if you don’t smell smoke, there may be smoke in your area,” the South Coast AQMD said in a statement.

Actions SoCal residents can take during periods of poor air quality include:

Limiting outdoor exposure: remain indoors with windows and doors closed if possible

Avoiding vigorous physical activity

Running air conditioning or an air purifier (South Coast AQMD recommends avoiding the use of swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air if possible)

Minimizing sources of indoor air pollution, such as burning wood in a fireplace, candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling.

For more information, visit the EPA Guide for Particle Pollution.

Click here to view the current Air Quality Index map for Southern California.