The biggest weather story of the week for Southern California will be monster waves produced by a large storm system currently hitting the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service.

The Southland saw ideal weather on Christmas Day with clear skies and daytime high temperatures generally in the mid and upper 60s.

The Weather Service says temperatures should dip slightly on Tuesday as high clouds move into the region from a storm that is bringing heavy rainfall to Washington and Oregon and parts of Northern California.

High pressure should keep the storm from producing any substantial rainfall in SoCal, the NWS said. Light rain is possible through Thursday in Ventura County and farther up the Central Coast, but impacts are expected to be minimal.

The impact on surf conditions, however, will be far more significant.

A satellite-radar composite view of a large storm system hitting the Pacific Northwest on Dec. 25, 2023.. The storm is expected to produce high surf in Southern California. (KTLA)

The Weather Service says SoCal beaches will see “moderately high surf” through mid-week, and then much larger waves on Thursday and into the weekend.

Waves could reach 20 feet along the Central Coast and 10 to 15 feet across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Waves over six feet are expected along the beaches of San Diego and Orange County, along with potentially dangerous rip currents.

“Late Wednesday night through at least Saturday, a larger and longer period swell will bring widespread high surf conditions to northwest and west-facing beaches across all counties,” the Weather Service said.