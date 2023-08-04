After a short reprieve, more extreme heat arrives for the weekend in Southern California.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for areas of Ventura, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and San Bernadino counties for Saturday morning into Sunday evening.

High temperatures in the inland valleys, mountains and deserts are expected to reach the high 90s and triple digits.

“This will not be a prolonged heat wave,” said KTLA 5 Weather Anchor Kaj Goldberg. “Inland areas could see temperatures up to 107 degrees as we make our way through Saturday and Sunday afternoon.”

Temperatures in the deserts are expected to hit 118 degrees, which has prompted excessive heat warnings from the NWS.

Heat advisories (orange) and excessive heat warnings (pink) were issued for Southern California. Aug. 5-6, 2023.

Coastal areas will be largely spared.

“The marine layer will keep coastal highs in the mid-to-upper 70s over the next several nights and mornings,” Goldberg said.

Temperatures will start to cool on Monday when Southern California sees an emerging onshore flow from a developing storm.

“We should see some subtropical cloud cover from Eugene, which should reach tropical storm strength,” said Goldberg. “This will also produce a good south swell for surfers.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued its own heat advisories and urged county residents, especially those in sensitive groups, to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.

Tips to avoiding heat-related illness (L.A. County Dept. of Public Health):

Drink plenty of water and keep hydrated throughout the day.

If you must go out, plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella.

Cars get very hot inside, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open. Never leave children or pets in cars. Call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone.

Beware of and know what to do for heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Call 911 right away if you see these symptoms: high body temperature (103°F or higher), vomiting, dizziness, confusion, and hot, red, dry, or damp skin. Heat stroke is a medical emergency.

Check on those at risk for heat-related illness, like those who are sick or have chronic conditions, older adults, pregnant women, children, those who live alone, pets, and outdoor workers and athletes.

If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purpose

Visit your power company’s website or contact them by phone to determine if you are scheduled for a rolling power outage.