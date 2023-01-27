Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial.

The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and Monday. Other areas will see 0.25 inches or less, the NWS added.

“Overall, not much rain for most areas. However, snow levels will be very low,” NWS officials explained.

Snow levels will be around 4,000 feet on Sunday before dropping to 2,500 to 3,000 feet Sunday night and into Monday.

Above 4,500 feet, between 4 and 10 inches of snow is likely to fall. Between 2,500 and 4,500 feet, between 1 and 4 inches of snow is expected.

“So, there may be some wintry travel issues across the mountains, including the I-5 through the Grapevine,” the NWS explained.

Lower elevations are expected to see a quarter-inch of rain or less.

Los Angeles Forecast for Sunday:

Day: Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Night: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.