As a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday, some residents were enjoying a light drizzle while others faced the possibility of evacuations.

Residents in Los Angeles County could expect scattered showers and some heavy downpours in some parts of the region throughout the day.

On Saturday morning, people were enjoying the sprinkling of precipitation while out for a walk near Rose Bowl Stadium as the storm system worked through the San Gabriel Mountains.

The drizzle also didn’t stop fans from lining up at the Rose Bowl to be the first to get in for Saturday night’s performance by K-POP group KAMP.

Rain in most areas was expected, but the amount of rain varied by location with thunderstorms possible in the region. L.A. County beachgoers were cautioned to be on the lookout for lightning.

Some residents in Yucaipa are under evacuation warnings due to potential mud and debris flow.

The warnings center around the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars. So far, Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks and northeast Yucaipa are all included in the warning.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch that will last until Sunday morning. The bulk of that activity was expected to take place in the eastern part of the state.

Radar showed heavy storms were likely in the Inland Empire and multiple lightning strikes were recorded across the region.

More intense lightning strikes were expected in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible.