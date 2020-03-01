Storm expected to bring scattered showers, cooler temperatures to L.A. area

A storm system is expected to bring below-normal temperatures, wind and scattered showers to the Los Angeles area on Sunday.
Temperatures are forecast to fall into the low 60s, and there’s a slight chance of rain before 10 a.m. followed by a 30% to 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
“That hot spell we had this week is a thing of the past,” Stewart said.
The storm is expected to drop less than a quarter-inch of rain across Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to the weather service.
