Storm expected to bring scattered showers, cooler temperatures to L.A. area

Downtown Los Angeles is seen from Pasadena on Feb. 27, 2020. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A storm system is expected to bring below-normal temperatures, wind and scattered showers to the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the low 60s, and there’s a slight chance of rain before 10 a.m. followed by a 30% to 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“That hot spell we had this week is a thing of the past,” Stewart said.

The storm is expected to drop less than a quarter-inch of rain across Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to the weather service.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

