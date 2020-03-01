Storm expected to bring scattered showers, cooler temperatures to L.A. area

Downtown Los Angeles is seen from Pasadena on Feb. 27, 2020. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A storm system is expected to bring below-normal temperatures, wind and scattered showers to the Los Angeles area on Sunday.

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the low 60s, and there’s a slight chance of rain before 10 a.m. followed by a 30% to 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening, said Kristen Stewart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

“That hot spell we had this week is a thing of the past,” Stewart said.

The storm is expected to drop less than a quarter-inch of rain across Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, according to the weather service.

Until those "scattered showers" of #LARain 🌧️ arrive, today's #Wildfire 🔥 Danger Rating for the City of #LosAngeles is indeed HIGH: https://t.co/WYtc7w1yU5



….until or unless you see raindrops, please stay careful with heat, sparks and flame! pic.twitter.com/X6COoA8rgy — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) March 1, 2020