Storm will bring snow to L.A. mountains, may close 5 Freeway over the Grapevine

Low pressure off the Pacific Northwest is seen in a satellite photo taken at 4:50 p.m. March 24, 2020. (Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere and Los Angeles Times)

A cold Pacific storm is chugging toward Southern California, bringing relatively limited moisture expected but dropping snow levels into mountain passes, including the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine, the National Weather Service said.

The upper-level trough pushing down from the Pacific Northwest will continue to drift south Wednesday before moving into the Southland on Thursday.

“We’re expecting snow down to 3,000 feet,” said Kathy Hoxsie of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “There’s not a lot of precipitation with this system, but we definitely expect snow down to the level of the major passes, with a dusting in the Antelope Valley.”

Snow showers in the Antelope Valley foothills could affect Highway 138, and winter driving conditions in the mountains may result in travel delays and road closures.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 3,000 feet by early morning on March 26, 2020, potentially interrupting traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)
Snow levels are expected to drop to 3,000 feet by early morning on March 26, 2020, potentially interrupting traffic on the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

