Yet another round of storms is set to hit Southern California on Monday, bringing rain to many and snow to mountain communities through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A weak storm system will bring the chance of rain to most of the area on Sunday, with the weather worsening as the week starts.

A stronger storm will likely bring 1 to 3 inches of rain to coasts and valleys starting Monday, and 2 to 5 inches of rain to mountain and foothill communities before snow begins to fall on Tuesday.

Radar for Southern California on March 19, 2023.

Snow will fall as low as 3,000 feet, with 2 to 5 feet expected at 7,000 feet and above.

There is a “significant threat” of avalanches above 6,000 feet, said NWS.

Monday is forecast to be cloudy and cool, with the strong storm system bringing heavier rain, strong winds and mountain snow to the area beginning late Monday night.

High winds are also in store for high elevation communities, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour being recorded on Sunday morning in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Those winds are expected to move into the higher elevated parts of Ventura and L.A. counties as the storm moves into the area.

Sunday is slated to be cooler than Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s to finish the weekend.

Click here to view the current radar and weather for your local area.