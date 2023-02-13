A storm moving into Southern California will bring the potential for destructive wind gusts, followed by significantly colder overnight temperatures this week, the National Weather Service warns.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories have been issued for the coasts and valleys through Tuesday evening. NWS says sustained winds will be 25 to 45 mph with gust up to 50 mph.

Mountains can expect wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph. Downed trees and power outages are possible.

Many areas of Southern California can also expect light precipitation and snow below 2,000 feet in elevation.

“The winds and cold temperatures will very likely be the main story with this system,” NWS said. “A very cold air mass behind the system will create a very strong pressure gradient across the area on Tuesday.”

Los Angeles 7 Day Forecast. Feb. 13, 2023. Tap for interactive California weather coverage.

Overnight low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday mornings will range from 28 to 42 degrees along the coastal area and valleys.

A freeze watch was issued for many Ventura and Santa Barbara County coastal and valley areas, as well as the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys for late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.