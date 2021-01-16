SoCal on fire weather alert as strong winds, summer-like heat persist

Mountain and valley communities in L.A. and Ventura counties remain under a red flag warning Saturday as powerful winds and dry conditions persist along with unseasonably warm temperatures.

The warning is effective until 4 p.m. but could be extended to Sunday, the National Weather Service said. As of Saturday morning, nearly 30,000 Southern California Edison customers could lose power in the utility’s efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking flames.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 16, 2021.

Enjoy the summer-like temps yesterday? ☀️ Well, good news! It'll be another toasty day today.



Some cooling is expected along the coast, but inland areas will continue to be warm. Widespread mid to upper 80s are expected in the valleys and lower deserts today. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1T3zL4pwXM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 16, 2021