SoCal on fire weather alert as strong winds, summer-like heat persist

Mountain and valley communities in L.A. and Ventura counties remain under a red flag warning Saturday as powerful winds and dry conditions persist along with unseasonably warm temperatures.

The warning is effective until 4 p.m. but could be extended to Sunday, the National Weather Service said. As of Saturday morning, nearly 30,000 Southern California Edison customers could lose power in the utility’s efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking flames.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 16, 2021.

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

