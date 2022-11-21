Nearly 55 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday by plane, train or automobile, according to AAA. Nearly 49 million will travel by car and another 4.5 million by air.

For the most, the weather is expected to cooperate. However, meteorologists say a storm that will move into the Pacific Northwest and eventually into the Great Plains by Thanksgiving could cause disruptions.

“A storm is expected to move into the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday with low elevation rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds,” the National Weather Service said. “The storm may strengthen over the southern Plains by Thanksgiving with strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain possible for the northern Gulf Coast and lower Mississippi Valley.”

Below are the Thanksgiving travel forecasts for major travel hubs across the United States (tap on each for details):