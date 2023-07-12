If you’ve gone outside in the past day or two, you know how hot it is.

By this weekend, you may be missing the midweek temperatures.

The National Weather Service said that beginning Thursday, a “long-duration heat wave” will hit inland areas, “spreading into the valleys closer to the coast by Friday.”

“Highs will peak between 100 to 110 degrees, and possibly up to 115 degrees, hottest over the LA County interior,” the NWS added.

Specifically, interior areas will see their temperatures peak Friday to Monday with highs between 100 and 113 degrees and lows in the 70s and 80s.

KTLA’s Henry DiCarlo displays some of the high temperatures the Inland Empire is likely to see on July 12, 2023.

In coastal valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains, temperatures will be between 90 and 105 between Friday and Sunday. In that time period, the heat will extend into the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, as well as valleys in Ventura County.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an excessive heat warning for the following areas:

Antelope Valley: Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, July 17, 2023

Western Antelope Valley Foothills: Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, July 17, 2023

Eastern Antelope Valley Foothills: Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, July 17, 2023

Northwest L.A. County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor: Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, July 17, 2023

West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, July 17, 2023

East San Gabriel Mountains: Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, July 17, 2023

Santa Clarita Valley: Friday, July 14, 2023 through Monday, July 17, 2023

Heat advisories were issued for these areas:

Northwest L.A. County Mountains/Interstate 5 Corridor: Thursday, July 13, 2023

West San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor: Thursday, July 13, 2023

East San Gabriel Mountains: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Santa Clarita Valley: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Residents are encouraged to stay out of the heat, stay hydrated and take care with fireworks, lawn equipment and anything else that could spark a fire.

“High temperatures are not just an inconvenience; they can be dangerous and even deadly,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. “But we can protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors if we take steps to remain cool and hydrated. It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people, or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels. If you have an elderly or unwell neighbor or relative, I encourage you to check on them throughout the day to make sure they are safe and well.”