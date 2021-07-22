Thursday forecast: Above average temperatures with chance of mountain thunderstorms

Weather

Look for above average temperatures to continue Thursday before average afternoon highs return for the weekend.

Air quality remains on the poor side, especially for inland areas, where some unhealthy conditions are being reported.

Clouds and moisture return to the region early next week, bringing a chance of thunderstorms across most of the Southland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Low                
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 64 to 73 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Low                
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

