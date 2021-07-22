Thursday forecast: Above average temperatures with chance of mountain thunderstorms

Look for above average temperatures to continue Thursday before average afternoon highs return for the weekend.

Air quality remains on the poor side, especially for inland areas, where some unhealthy conditions are being reported.

Clouds and moisture return to the region early next week, bringing a chance of thunderstorms across most of the Southland.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 64 to 73 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell