Thursday forecast: Below average temperatures; better air quality

Look for below average temperatures Thursday as low pressure brings in a deeper marine layer and a chance of drizzle.

Air quality is expected to be better Thursday, with good conditions near the coast and mostly moderate conditions inland.

Rain is falling on areas of Northern California, however the showers are not likely to make it very far south.

The cooler weather is expected to continue through the weekend.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell