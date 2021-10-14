Thursday forecast: Clear and sunny with seasonal temperatures

Look for average temperatures Thursday before offshore winds bring warmer weather to the Southland over the next couple of days.
Smoke from the Alisal Fire burning near Santa Barbara is expected to bring unhealthier are conditions to the region.
Cooler temperatures are expected to return by Sunday and continue into next week.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 59 to 68 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed South swell and west swell