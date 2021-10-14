Thursday forecast: Clear and sunny with seasonal temperatures

Look for average temperatures Thursday before offshore winds bring warmer weather to the Southland over the next couple of days.

Smoke from the Alisal Fire burning near Santa Barbara is expected to bring unhealthier are conditions to the region.

Cooler temperatures are expected to return by Sunday and continue into next week.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 59 to 68 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed South swell and west swell