Thursday forecast: Clear skies and mild temps

Look for clear skies with temperatures right around the average Thursday.
Air quality will be mostly in the good to moderate range.
A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover to the region Friday morning.
A big warmup is expected Sunday into Monday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 58 to 61 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell