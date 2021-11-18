Thursday forecast: Clear skies and mild temps

Look for clear skies with temperatures right around the average Thursday.

Air quality will be mostly in the good to moderate range.

A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover to the region Friday morning.

A big warmup is expected Sunday into Monday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 58 to 61 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell