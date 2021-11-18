Thursday forecast: Clear skies and mild temps

Weather

Look for clear skies with temperatures right around the average Thursday.

Air quality will be mostly in the good to moderate range.

A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and more cloud cover to the region Friday morning.

A big warmup is expected Sunday into Monday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate           
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 61 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

