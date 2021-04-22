Thursday forecast: Cloudy and morning drizzle

The start to Thursday in Southern California brought cloudy skies and slick roads in some areas as morning drizzle fell in some areas.

The sun was expected to peak this afternoon in some areas, but temperatures throughout the region are forecast to be in the low to mid 60s.

A wind advisory is also in effect in high desert areas through the evening.

Rain is slated to arrive Sunday night into Monday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate                
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 58 to 60 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

