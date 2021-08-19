Thursday forecast: Cloudy skies and below average temperatures

Look for another afternoon of cloudy skies and below average temperatures Thursday.

Low pressure is keeping conditions cool across the southland. The below average temperatures are likely to continue into the weekend.

Air quality is also improving thanks to the cooler weather, with good to moderate conditions expected for coastal and inland areas.

Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the coast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 4 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 4 to 6 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell