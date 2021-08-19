Thursday forecast: Cloudy skies and below average temperatures

Weather

Look for another afternoon of cloudy skies and below average temperatures Thursday.

Low pressure is keeping conditions cool across the southland. The below average temperatures are likely to continue into the weekend.

Air quality is also improving thanks to the cooler weather, with good to moderate conditions expected for coastal and inland areas.

Strong rip currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected along the coast.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: High               
  • Surf height: 4 to 6 feet
  • Water temperature: 63 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 4 to 6 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

