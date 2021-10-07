Thursday forecast: Cloudy skies with chance of overnight showers

Look for cloudy skies Thursday with some scattered drizzle as a low pressure system brings cooler conditions to Southern California.

Tempertures are expected to remain below average the next couple of days as a fall storm moves over the region.

Showers are likely to be widespread by about 9 a.m. Friday. Most areas can expect to see about a quarter of an inch of rain.

Clear skies and dry conditions are expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate           
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 61 to 69 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: High              
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Remarks: West swell

Maps, Radar and Other Data

