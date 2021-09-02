Thursday forecast: Comfortable temps ahead of weekend warming

Look for below average temperatures to continue Thursday ahead of a big holiday weekend warmup.
Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range. Some inland locations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Afternoon highs are expected to heat up again for the weekend. Hot temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Water temperature: 63 to 71 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Low
- Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
- Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell