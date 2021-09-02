Thursday forecast: Comfortable temps ahead of weekend warming

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for below average temperatures to continue Thursday ahead of a big holiday weekend warmup.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range. Some inland locations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Afternoon highs are expected to heat up again for the weekend. Hot temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Low            
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Water temperature: 63 to 71 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Low               
  • Surf height: 1 to 3 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News