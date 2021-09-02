Thursday forecast: Comfortable temps ahead of weekend warming

Look for below average temperatures to continue Thursday ahead of a big holiday weekend warmup.

Air quality is expected to remain mostly in the good to moderate range. Some inland locations will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Afternoon highs are expected to heat up again for the weekend. Hot temperatures are expected to peak on Sunday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Water temperature: 63 to 71 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Low

Surf height: 1 to 3 feet

Remarks: Mixed south swell and west swell