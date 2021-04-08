Thursday forecast: Continued gusty winds and sunny skies

Look for sunny skies with above average but comfortable temperatures Thursday.

Inland highs should remain mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s while coastal areas will see temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Gusty winds are expected to continue through Friday, and possibly into Saturday for some areas.

Continued clear skies should make for a great final weekend of skiing and snowboarding at our local mountain resorts.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Wednesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 55 to 60 degrees

Remarks: West swell

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Remarks: West swell