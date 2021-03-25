Thursday forecast: Cool and cloudy with a chance of drizzle

Look for cool and mostly cloudy conditions Thursday with a slight chance of drizzle throughout the day.

Only minimal burnoff of Thursday morning’s thick marine layer is expected, which will make for below average afternoon temperatures.

Thursday’s high is forecast to reach only 62 degrees. The normal temperature for March 25 is 71 degrees.

High pressure is expected to enter the region Friday, bringing above average afternoon highs by the weekend.

Gusty winds are forecast Thursday for coastal regions between Oxnard and Long Beach. West winds from 30 to 45 mph are expected on shore.

Strong surf will also build Thursday, with swells peaking between 5 and 8 feet.