Thursday forecast: Cool temperatures and gusty winds

Look for below average temperatures and continued strong winds across much of Southern California Thursday.
High wind warnings and advisories are in place for parts of the high desert and Inland Empire Thursday.
Partly cloudy skies will keep afternoon highs a few degrees cooler than on Wednesday.
A big warmup is expected to begin early next week.
Near the coast, a hazardous beach statement is in place. Officials are warning of dangerous rip currents and swimming hazards.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Thursday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Water temperature: 57 to 63 degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Friday
- Rip current risk: High
- Surf height: 3 to 6 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell