Thursday forecast: Cool temperatures and gusty winds

Look for below average temperatures and continued strong winds across much of Southern California Thursday.

High wind warnings and advisories are in place for parts of the high desert and Inland Empire Thursday.

Partly cloudy skies will keep afternoon highs a few degrees cooler than on Wednesday.

A big warmup is expected to begin early next week.

Near the coast, a hazardous beach statement is in place. Officials are warning of dangerous rip currents and swimming hazards.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Water temperature: 57 to 63 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 6 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell