Louisiana braced for a new hurricane less than two months after one devastated a southern swath of the state, with the governor warning residents that Hurricane Delta could turn debris from the earlier storm into missiles and that Thursday was their last chance to prepare for the next potential hit.

Forecasters warned that Hurricane Delta could blow ashore Friday with winds of up to 105 mph (169 kph) and a storm surge of up to 11 feet (3.4 meters). They placed most of Louisiana within Delta’s path, including the southwest area of the state around Lake Charles, where Category 4 Hurricane Laura ripped houses from their foundations, peeled off roofs and tore trailers in half.