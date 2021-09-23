Thursday forecast: Cooling trend begins

Look for the first cooling trend of the fall to get underway Thursday.

Temperatures will return to about average after several hot afternoons around the Southland.

Good to moderate air quality is also expected for most of Southern California.

A low pressure system will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to our local mountains and deserts Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell