Thursday forecast: Cooling trend begins

Look for the first cooling trend of the fall to get underway Thursday.
Temperatures will return to about average after several hot afternoons around the Southland.
Good to moderate air quality is also expected for most of Southern California.
A low pressure system will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to our local mountains and deserts Thursday.
Surf forecast for L.A. County
Monday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell
Tuesday
- Rip current risk: Moderate
- Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
- Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell