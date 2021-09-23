Thursday forecast: Cooling trend begins

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Look for the first cooling trend of the fall to get underway Thursday.

Temperatures will return to about average after several hot afternoons around the Southland.

Good to moderate air quality is also expected for most of Southern California.

A low pressure system will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to our local mountains and deserts Thursday.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Monday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate           
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Water temperature: 60 to 70 Degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Tuesday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate               
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News