Thursday forecast: Get ready for heat

Get ready for hot temperatures to make their way back to Southern California soon.

Afternoon highs for Thursday should remain around average but a warming trend is on tap for the weekend.

An excessive heat warning is in place through 9 p.m. Friday for many inland areas.

Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range Thursday with some inland areas in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

The big weekend warmup will extend into early next week as temperatures remain well above average.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

Rip current risk: High

Surf height: 3 to 5 feet

Water temperature: 56 to 64 degrees

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

Rip current risk: Moderate

Surf height: 2 to 4 feet

Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell