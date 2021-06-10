Thursday forecast: Get ready for heat

Weather

Get ready for hot temperatures to make their way back to Southern California soon.

Afternoon highs for Thursday should remain around average but a warming trend is on tap for the weekend.

An excessive heat warning is in place through 9 p.m. Friday for many inland areas.

Air quality is mostly in the good to moderate range Thursday with some inland areas in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

The big weekend warmup will extend into early next week as temperatures remain well above average.

Surf forecast for L.A. County

Thursday

  • Rip current risk: High                
  • Surf height: 3 to 5 feet
  • Water temperature: 56 to 64 degrees
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

Friday

  • Rip current risk: Moderate              
  • Surf height: 2 to 4 feet
  • Remarks: Mixed west swell and south swell

